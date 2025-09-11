Anderson Financial Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 540 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in DexCom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $76.00 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the sale, the director owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,853.62. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,344. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

