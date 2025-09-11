Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Clorox by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $116.53 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

