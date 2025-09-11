Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOXA

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 752.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 164,675.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,255,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,125,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,681,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,058,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 892,437 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on FOX in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

FOX Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

