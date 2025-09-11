Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 2,372 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 60,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 157,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 70,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,523,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $15.88 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

