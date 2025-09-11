Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 194,336 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,284,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.04%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.