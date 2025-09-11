Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Cvfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $72.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45.
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
