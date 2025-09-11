Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TUA

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA TUA opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.