Analyzing Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK – Get Free Report) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Agritek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Agritek alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Agritek and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agritek 0 0 0 0 0.00 Repay 0 5 4 0 2.44

Profitability

Repay has a consensus price target of $7.22, suggesting a potential upside of 27.60%. Given Repay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than Agritek.

This table compares Agritek and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agritek N/A N/A N/A Repay -35.79% 8.89% 4.31%

Risk & Volatility

Agritek has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agritek and Repay”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agritek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repay $313.04 million 1.65 -$10.16 million ($1.26) -4.49

Agritek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay.

Summary

Repay beats Agritek on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agritek

(Get Free Report)

Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions. In addition, it is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through e-commerce websites comprising RehabRx.com and Hemppops.com; third-party e-commerce websites; and various brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as MediSwipe Inc. and changed its name to Agritek Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. Agritek Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, e-cash, and digital wallet services; virtual credit card processing, enhanced ACH processing, instant funding, clearing and settlement, and communication solutions; and proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, virtual terminal, online client portal, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale services. It serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Agritek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agritek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.