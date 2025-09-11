AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Announces Earnings Results

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 27.54%.

AMREP Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of AXR opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.15. AMREP has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in AMREP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMREP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AMREP by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMREP in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

