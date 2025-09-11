American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 617.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 164,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 141,513 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $143.30.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $138.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day moving average of $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

