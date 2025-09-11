American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

American Conservative Values ETF Stock Performance

ACVF opened at $48.83 on Thursday. American Conservative Values ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $134.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

Get American Conservative Values ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Conservative Values ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Conservative Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

American Conservative Values ETF Company Profile

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Conservative Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Conservative Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.