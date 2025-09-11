Amdocs Limited $DOX Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,827 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $45,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,180,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after acquiring an additional 317,412 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,329,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after acquiring an additional 648,693 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,219,000 after acquiring an additional 426,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,120,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,978,000 after acquiring an additional 182,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after acquiring an additional 287,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

