Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR) Posts Earnings Results

Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Amber International Stock Performance

Amber International stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Amber International has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amber International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

About Amber International

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

