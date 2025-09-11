Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,334,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,724,000 after acquiring an additional 796,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,852,000 after acquiring an additional 266,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $491.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.14 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

