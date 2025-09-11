Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $650,426,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 541.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 331,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,312,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $114,812,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.30, for a total transaction of $11,807,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,167,872.80. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,793 shares of company stock valued at $79,801,547. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.13.

View Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:MSI opened at $481.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.