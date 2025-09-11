Addison Capital Co Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Addison Capital Co lowered its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 265,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

