Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 315,804 Shares of Danaos Corporation $DAC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 315,804 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Danaos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 7.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE DAC opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. Danaos Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $96.47.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.16). Danaos had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 44.62%.The firm had revenue of $262.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Danaos Corporation will post 29.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

