Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 130,898 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. $NVGS

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 130,898 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Navigator worth $24,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter worth $133,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter worth $194,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter worth $199,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Navigator by 476.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Navigator Price Performance

NVGS stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.73 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

