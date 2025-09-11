Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,274 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $69,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 203,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,638.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%.Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $168,942.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,453.10. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $91,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,587.56. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,815 shares of company stock valued at $409,637 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

