Academy Sports and Outdoors’ (ASO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,096.32. The trade was a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $64,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

