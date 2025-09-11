AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACIU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $240.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.61.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 174.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 19,822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 87.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 172,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 74,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

