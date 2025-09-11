Abhay Parasnis Sells 1,782 Shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) Director Abhay Parasnis sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $52,569.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,830. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Abhay Parasnis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Abhay Parasnis sold 3,564 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $100,718.64.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.6%

DBX opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $625.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%.The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 78.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 250.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $41,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

