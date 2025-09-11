Abhay Parasnis Sells 1,782 Shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) Director Abhay Parasnis sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $52,569.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,830. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Abhay Parasnis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Abhay Parasnis sold 3,564 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $100,718.64.
Dropbox Stock Down 1.6%
DBX opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 78.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 250.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $41,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
