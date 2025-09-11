7,836 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Acquired by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $135.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

