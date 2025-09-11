68,451 Shares in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS Purchased by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 68,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RECS opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

