3,710 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 114.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,051.32. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total value of $120,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,567.12. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,175. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $166.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $174.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.28.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.