371 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,418,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after buying an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after buying an additional 597,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after buying an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,921,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $161.40 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average of $141.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

