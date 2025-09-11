20,773 Shares in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB Purchased by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 207.4% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 221.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

