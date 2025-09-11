1,664 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,524,000 after purchasing an additional 266,715 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $58,825,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,359,000 after purchasing an additional 172,410 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $36,762,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $32,824,000.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $337.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $255.32 and a one year high of $405.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.85.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

Lithia Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

