16,254 Shares in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF $EQWL Bought by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 110.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,790 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 176.4% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average is $106.27. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $113.58. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

