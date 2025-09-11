106 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Acquired by Ransom Advisory Ltd

Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,311.11.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,253.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,256.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,186.62. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,521.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,012.16. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,154.70. The trade was a 78.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

