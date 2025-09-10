Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires Shares of 7,200 The Marzetti Company $MZTI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MZTI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marzetti during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marzetti in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marzetti in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Marzetti in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Marzetti by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marzetti alerts:

Marzetti Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MZTI opened at $182.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.43. The Marzetti Company has a 1-year low of $156.14 and a 1-year high of $202.63.

Marzetti Dividend Announcement

Marzetti ( NASDAQ:MZTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.26 million. Marzetti had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Marzetti’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Marzetti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MZTI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Marzetti in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MZTI

About Marzetti

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MZTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marzetti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marzetti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.