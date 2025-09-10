Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Sold by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819,959 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $620,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.5% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $282.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,045.52 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.24.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $898,040.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,969.30. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $865,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 353,565 shares in the company, valued at $107,377,690.50. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,305 shares of company stock worth $7,093,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

