Zimmer Partners LP Acquires Shares of 65,096 MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 195.0% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,548,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,864 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth approximately $14,636,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth approximately $12,361,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,841,000 after acquiring an additional 723,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 103.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,343,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 682,098 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer acquired 5,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 344,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,886.36. This represents a 1.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%.The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

