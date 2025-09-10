Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.7143.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZVRA shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, Director John B. Bode acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,200. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,252 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.83 million, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.56. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

