Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Deere & Company

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $19.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.87.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $475.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $378.66 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.54. The company has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.29 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,578,243,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $571,073,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 573.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,597,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $255,686,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

