Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF $DBEM Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Free Report) by 249,902.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 8.06% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEM opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (DBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging firms hedged for currency exposure. DBEM was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

