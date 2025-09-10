Woodline Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $36,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,736,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 19,333.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 997,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $170,190,000 after purchasing an additional 992,753 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 535,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $229.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.48. The stock has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

