WOO Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.77 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $131.48 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113,454.78 or 0.99831370 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,970.66 or 0.97645543 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.56 or 0.00348061 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,205,073,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,905,073,607 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is woox.io/blog/en.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.