Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.21 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.87). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 207,531 shares changing hands.

Windar Photonics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99. The stock has a market cap of £61.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,772.73 and a beta of 1.29.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

