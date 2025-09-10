William Blair Has Negative Outlook for BBCP FY2025 Earnings

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CONCRETE PUMPING in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for CONCRETE PUMPING’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CONCRETE PUMPING’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

CONCRETE PUMPING (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. CONCRETE PUMPING had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.65%.The company had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. CONCRETE PUMPING has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CONCRETE PUMPING from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised CONCRETE PUMPING to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CONCRETE PUMPING from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. CONCRETE PUMPING has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

CONCRETE PUMPING declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONCRETE PUMPING

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CONCRETE PUMPING during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CONCRETE PUMPING during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CONCRETE PUMPING during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONCRETE PUMPING during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About CONCRETE PUMPING

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

