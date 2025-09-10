Wi-LAN Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wi-LAN Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 663,200 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 515,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wi-LAN in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wi-LAN currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of QTRHF stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.90. Wi-LAN has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Wi-LAN had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 million.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

