Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $97.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.3333.

A number of analysts have commented on WPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.3%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,554,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,582,000 after buying an additional 557,793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 447,702 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,512,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,463,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,736,000 after buying an additional 478,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $85.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

