What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for TEVA Q3 Earnings?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.0%

TEVA stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,693.84. This trade represents a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $799,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.