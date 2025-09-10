What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for AKRO Q3 Earnings?

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, September 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.34) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $44.62 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 167,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,213.20. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,289.60. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,192 shares of company stock valued at $7,484,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

