WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Stock Price Down 13.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.03). 1,441,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 722,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

WH Ireland Group Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.31. The stock has a market cap of £5.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.14 and a beta of 0.48.

About WH Ireland Group

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management services primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers financial planning advice, wealth planning, and investment management services for individuals, families, and charities. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

