WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 122,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 60,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

WesCan Energy Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.09.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WesCan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesCan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.