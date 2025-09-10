WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 122,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 60,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

WesCan Energy Stock Up 33.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About WesCan Energy

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

