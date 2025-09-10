Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) and Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Head-To-Head Survey

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) and Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Janux Therapeutics has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Werewolf Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Werewolf Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janux Therapeutics N/A -11.48% -11.01% Werewolf Therapeutics N/A -111.87% -62.68%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janux Therapeutics $10.59 million 134.93 -$68.99 million ($1.80) -13.21 Werewolf Therapeutics $1.88 million 33.32 -$70.51 million ($1.64) -0.84

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Werewolf Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Janux Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Werewolf Therapeutics. Janux Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Werewolf Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Janux Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Janux Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Janux Therapeutics and Werewolf Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janux Therapeutics 0 1 11 2 3.07 Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $85.55, suggesting a potential upside of 259.74%. Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 483.94%. Given Werewolf Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Werewolf Therapeutics is more favorable than Janux Therapeutics.

Summary

Janux Therapeutics beats Werewolf Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma. Its development pipeline also consists of discovery stage products. The company has strategic research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to develop TRACTr product candidates. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its lead product candidates are WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors and lymphoma. The company is also developing JZP898, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of cancer; and WTX-712, an activated Interleukin-21(IL-21) and WTX-518, an activated IL-18 (IL-18) INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

