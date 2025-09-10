Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0536 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a 0.1% increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

EAD opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

