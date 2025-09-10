Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0536 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a 0.1% increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
EAD opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Plays on Gold in Case Trust in the Fed Slips
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.