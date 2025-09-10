Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1267 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a 0.2% increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EOD opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

See Also

Dividend History for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)

