Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1267 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a 0.2% increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EOD opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

